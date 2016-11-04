« Getting Fooled Again | Main | Thanks for Everything » Christie Aides Convicted in Bridge Scandal

by Deacon Blues It looks like the chairman of any Trump transition team will be attuned elsewhere over the coming weeks. His top aides just got convicted for their role in closing the George Washington Bridge. A federal jury convicted two former aides to Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey on Friday over a bizarre scheme to close access lanes to the George Washington Bridge as punishment against a mayor who declined to endorse the governor's re-election. The two defendants, Bridget Anne Kelly and Bill Baroni, were each charged with seven counts of conspiracy and wire fraud, including misusing the resources of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the bridge, and violating the rights of the citizens of Fort Lee, N.J., to travel without government restriction when the closings gridlocked their town over five days in September 2013. I suspect the fun part begins now. Naturally, defendants' counsel will file appeals, but with sentencing ahead, the time for deals and additional evidence and testimony that would directly incriminate Chris Christie is upon us.




