Trump's Transition: A Real "Knife Fight"

As Paul Krugman and others correctly point out, Donald Trump is likely to have some success initially on economic policy and results. But the real flashpoints facing Trump are on foreign policy. Trump is already getting serious pushback from within his own party on any notion that a President Trump would cozy up to Vladimir Putin or the Chinese.

And that’s before the foreign policy elite digest the potential of a Secretary of State Rudy Giuliani or John Bolton. Apparently the entire Trump transition process has imploded, with severe consequences for the national security team, a process that is being characterized as a “knife-fight.”

Fun times indeed. I can't wait for these guys to Make America Great Again.