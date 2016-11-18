Having A Lot To Lose

During the campaign, in front of white audiences, Donald Trump asked African American voters “what do you have to lose?” by voting for him instead of Hillary. Apparently, they have a lot to lose, with the news that Trump plans to nominate Cracker-in-Chief GOP Senator Jeff Sessions from Alabama to be the next Attorney General.

With Sessions as the Attorney General, people of color can be assured that the Trump Justice Department will ensure that red states can disenfranchise black and brown voters with impunity; that DOJ will proceed with suits against Democratic voters for voting fraud; that the AG will work to blast past constitutional barriers to deport immigrants and Muslims; that Justice will no longer investigate police killings of African Americans; and that the federal government will try and kill off the Voting Rights Act and most environmental laws.

You should immediately donate to the NAACP, the ACLU, and the National Resources Defense Council for starters.

And if heartburn outside our borders is more to your taste, you can also be assured that a foreign policy coordinated by Putin asset retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn will be one based on Islamophobia and what the intelligence community calls “Flynn facts”, which is the alternate universe that he operates in. He will be aided and abetted by our incoming CIA Director, who is owned by the Koch Brothers, and believes that despite 8 investigations that Benghazi was a cover-up. Yet we’re to believe that somehow Mitt Romney is willing to step into this and be Secretary of State with this group? Don’t believe it.

Donald Trump spent the week parading names through his Secretary of State process in an effort to make people crawl to him and bamboozle the media into thinking he would be a big thinker. What he's actually hiring for these jobs are retrograde 1950's-era white knuckle-draggers who want to keep everyone else in their place.

Just think of what a James Comey-led FBI, leaking lies and smears to House GOP Government Oversight Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz, and reporting to an Attorney General Jeff Sessions could do to Donald Trump's political enemies over the next four years, while Flynn and Pompeo tell us "look over here at these brown-people Muslim extremists."