Trump Has Been Compromised

Why is it not surprising that Donald Trump comes into office already compromised by Vladimir Putin?

Classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN.

The allegations were presented in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible. The FBI is investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations, which are based primarily on information from Russian sources, but has not confirmed many essential details in the memos about Mr. Trump.

That's because the far-right cabal inside the New York FBI doesn't want to know, or cares that Trump is a foreign asset, as long as he isn't Hillary, and as long as he does whatever he's told by Mike Pence and the Koch Brothers.

What's even more intriguing however is that the two-page synopsis of the known intelligence confirms that Trump's team was working with Russian government contacts during the election, and that foreign intelligence agencies and the congressional leadership now know this too - especially John McCain.