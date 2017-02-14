Trump's Team Knowingly Lied About Flynn

After seeing the developments surrounding former NSA Michael Flynn these last several days, the following needs to be said. First, for an alleged intelligence pro like Flynn to not assume that key Russian officials weren’t being monitored by our intelligence community, and therefore endangering Flynn himself in any contacts with them is a sign that Flynn is as dumb as a pile of bricks. Yet Donald Trump thought he was the best candidate to be his NSA, and enabled him to lie, and worse yet, kept his vice president in the dark because Justice and the intelligence community advised the White House Counsel of their concerns, and not the vice president's Counsel.

Second, the Justice Department and the FBI have known for a while that Flynn and by connection Trump were compromised by their contacts with Putin’s team, yet James Comey sunk Hillary’s candidacy anyway. We now know that the Justice Department has known that Flynn committed a Logan Act violation for weeks and told the White House about this, yet Trump and his team have lied to the country all along. That implicates the president.

Third, GOP House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes of California is just as stupid as Flynn if he can’t understand why Flynn was caught up in surveillance of Russian officials.

Lastly, given the leaks to the Post and the NYT, it can now be assumed that the FBI has seen something so troubling in the intelligence intercepts that they are now gunning for the administration regardless of what they did to help Trump prior to the election. Too little, too late.

And while Trump is distracted with his own self-inflicted wounds and compromises, his friend Vladimir is cheating on arms control agreements, making a mockery of Trump's knee-padding of Putin.