Showing Their True Colors

“You know what, Americans have choices. And they’ve got to make a choice. And so maybe, rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest in their own healthcare.”

--House Oversight Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah on CNN this morning.

Says the man who benefits from taxpayer-paid healthcare of the highest order.

Mr. Chaffetz is not an outlier; this class-warfare, looking-down-his-nose, moralistic disdain for those of color who are less fortunate is imbedded in the DNA of the House and Senate Republicans. And the rollout of the House GOP destruction of the Affordable Care Act will shine a light on that insipid attitude for the whole world to see. It won't even matter to Mr. Chaffetz if he is presented evidence that his party's "fix" cripples hospitals and the lives of actual white constituents, because to Chaffetz and the rest of his caucus, life should be all about choices. His constituents now get to make choices of their own.

But candidate Trump said that he would make America great again, and said he would be a defender of the working class. How exactly does blowing up the Affordable Care Act make America great again and help the working class? Then again, candidate Trump said a lot of lies about his plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, and Mr. Chaffetz at least is giving a face to the reality that he, like the rest of his party simply don't give a damn about people outside of the Beltway.

All the evidence you need is that large parts of today's GOP are coming out against the proposal made yesterday - because it doesn't go far enough to rip up the coverage currently provided to millions of Americans. Sure, most of these brave and callous conservatives come from safe gerrymandered districts where they fear little from their calls to take us back to the days of medical cost bankruptcies, failing and closed hospitals, clogged emergency rooms, and runaway HMO's and drug companies running roughshod over consumers.

But there are vulnerable Senate Republicans up for re-election next year who thanks to Mitch McConnell's decision to take any House-passed bill straight to the Senate floor will have to vote up-or-down on whatever Darwinian nightmare Paul Ryan sends over. And I don't think Jeff Flake (Arizona), Dean Heller (Nevada), Bob Corker (Tennessee), or even Orrin Hatch (Utah) want to carry the baggage tied to voting "yes" on a bill that savages their constituents, particularly their hospitals.

On the other hand, this will be heaven-sent for the 2018 Democratic Senate incumbents who up until just weeks ago were being written off already.