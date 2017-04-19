Better Late Than Never

"What was said was very important for the national security of South Korea. If that was a lie, then during Trump’s term, South Korea will not trust whatever Trump says."

--A leading political figure in South Korea telling us that Trump's BS matters.

You’ll recall that last week, Trump beat his chest that he was sending an “armada” towards North Korea. It turns out that not only was he blowing smoke, but NSA McMaster and Defense Secretary Mattis also spewed this nonsense as well. In fact, at the time that all three of them and Sean Spicer asserted that we were making a show of force to the North Koreans by sending the Carl Vinson and its supporting vessels towards the peninsula, the carrier battle group was steaming away from North Korea towards the Indian Ocean. The battle group didn’t even start heading towards North Korea until yesterday, after their BS was revealed publicly. And of course the White House, now busted, denies it misled anyone.

Lyin' Hillary indeed.

It’s bad enough that the credibility of people like Mattis and McMaster is now in the toilet from this pathetic deceit, but why would our allies Japan and South Korea believe anything the Trump administration says from this point on if we were so willing to lie publicly like this? And more seriously, if Pyongyang can't take our threats seriously anymore (or even Iran), then miscalculation is inevitable.

As for Mattis and McMaster themselves, their judgment has repeatedly been called into question over the last several weeks, whether it be the Syrian pinprick (bombing), the useless (over)bombing in Afghanistan that did nothing to stop ISIS, and now this.