Robert Mueller Named Special Counsel

Congressional Republicans are quietly cheering a little tonight. They can now talk about their agenda and put off any more questions about Trump's latest stupidity with the news that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein gave in to the inevitable and appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as Special Counsel to investigate Russian involvement in the 2016 election and any connections between them and the Trump campaign.

The Justice Department has decided to appoint a special counsel to investigate possible coordination between Trump associates and Russian officials seeking to meddle in last year’s election, according to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Robert Mueller, a former prosecutor who served as the FBI director from 2001 to 2013, has agreed to serve in the role, Rosenstein said. The move marks a concession by the Trump administration to Democratic demands for the investigation to be run independently of the Justice Department. Calls for a special counsel have increased since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week.

The move will energize the FBI investigative efforts with the knowledge that their work now cannot be buried by political hacks inside the Trump administration, and it assures that any future move by Trump to stonewall or kill the inquiry by firing Mueller would immediately lead to impeachment proceedings. However, as has always been the case, it comes down to the evidence.

But one thing is certain: Mueller is a Bureau alum and any more moves by Trump or his team to besmirch Comey will only make things worse.

And Trump brought this upon himself the moment he fired Comey.