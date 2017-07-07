Putin Owns Trump

All you need to know in confirming that Donald Trump is a willing agent of Vladimir Putin is this: Trump raised the "alleged" involvement of Russia in our election with Putin today, Putin denied it, and then Trump accepted that and moved on. Game. Set. Match.

This is what a controlled agent would do. Imagine the reaction if Hillary Clinton had reacted like this to Putin's denial. How quickly would Fox News and Breitbart call for her impeachment?