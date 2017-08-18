What Bannon's Departure Could Do

I've been away from blogging for a while due to a number of reasons, but let's just say that the developments of the last several weeks with the Trump administration, coupled with today's news about Steve Bannon's departure portend that Donald Trump faces new enemies from within his own base. Trump's pathetic statements and performance from this past Tuesday are his and his alone, regardless of whether or not they were inspired by Bannon. But it appears that Bannon will now be freed and financed to set up his nationalist/populist movement to keep Trump accountable either through a return to Breitbart, or through a new media venture with the Mercers.

The fundamental difference between Bannon and his Breitbart colleagues and Trump is that the former believe they won the presidency due to the message and issues dealing with immigration, trade deals, and Main Street economics whereas Trump believes he won because millions love him. Nate Cohn's piece in the NYT yesterday showed that Trump pulled millions of blue-collar Democrats over to him and away from Hillary because Trump married his personality with the economic nationalism espoused by Bannon and his ilk. By Cohn's estimation, two thirds of those blue collar Democrats may be lost to the party for the near future, but one third of them are persuadable on the message and not the messenger.

What this means is that with Trump wounded now and about to see his base splintered by Bannon's next gambit, the Democrats can get back some of those blue collar voters by focusing much less on identity politics and reengaging more on kitchen table economic issues. Yes, the ongoing Russia investigation and Trump's own stumbles will allow Democrats to keep him pinned down to a degree, but that will be no substitute for a clear message espousing trade deals that work for Main Street, an immigration reform based on economic benefit for all, an infrastructure plan that creates real jobs and not tax breaks, and a tax reform that simplifies without enriching the wealthy.