Trump and GOP Are Doomed

Trump and McConnell find themselves tethered to their own destruction. For his part Trump’s base has been told repeatedly by Dear Leader that he will deliver to them the largest middle-class tax cut in history, one that won’t benefit the wealthy. After Roy Moore’s Alabama victory Tuesday, McConnell finds himself needing to pass a tax cut package at all costs to stave off a full-blown intraparty insurrection in the 2018 midterms.

However, the Big Six tax giveaway that Trump campaigned for yesterday in Indiana represents nothing but another large giveaway to the super-wealthy with little at all for the middle class. Even if McConnell and Paul Ryan manage somehow to get the giveaway to Trump’s desk, and get it signed into law, Democrats can hammer him for lying to, and abandoning his base to give him and his ilk another deficit-busting handout from the Treasury.

The Republican Party is cooked no matter which way this ends up next year. If McConnell and Ryan get the Big Six package into law, Trump’s base could turn on the GOP and splinter the party away from them and even Trump himself when they realize they’ve been suckered again. And if McConnell and Ryan don’t deliver the Big Six package to please the donor class, both the base and the donor class will turn against them as inept practitioners of political power.

And this is all before we consider the challenges the GOP faces from having Moore loose in the Beltway with an "R" next to his name.

Great Britain’s Labor Party shows us that a commitment to economic issues and a refined message against your opponents can lead you back from the brink. The Democratic Party should pay attention and focus on an economic message and this tax travesty as their roadmap to redemption heading into the 2018 midterms.

Update, Thursday PM: According to Axios, Trump wasn't even aware of what his staff approved in the Big Six proposal, and was skeptical of it.

If Schumer and Nancy wanted to sow major problems for the GOP, they would openly opine that Steve Bannon and the Trump base would never approve of something that benefited Goldman Sachs and Wall Street as much as this deal would. By doing so, Schumer would be driving a wedge even further between Bannon and Gary Cohn, who signed off this deal apparently without Trump's OK. Bannon is already committed to getting Cohn out of the White House, and such jousting by Schumer would only make it worse for 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.