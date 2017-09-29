Biden 53%, Trump 40%

Public Policy Polling, admittedly a Democratic-leaning pollster, released its latest national poll late yesterday of 865 registered voters. Some of the findings are worth noting.

-48% of registered voters support Trump's impeachment

-By a 52%-41% margin, registered voters wished for an Obama third term instead of the clusterf*ck we have now

-In a hypothetical two-way match-up, Joe Biden beats Trump by 13 points; Bernie beats him by 11

-74% of registered voters support DACA, including a large number of Trump voters

-54% of registered voters think Trump is dishonest, and 47% think he is mentally unbalanced

And yet, the GOP is stuck with Trump for 2020 as their candidate given the margins he racks up against potential challengers. This coupled with a strong generic ballot for Democrats heading into 2018 means that the GOP is looking at a washout unless the Democrats do them a favor and impeach Trump first.

