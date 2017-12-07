Al, You Probably Deserved Better

Today, Minnesota Senator Al Franken was forced out of the United States Senate by his own Democratic caucus before he could defend himself at the Senate Ethics Committee, and before that committee could sort out fact from fiction. In his statement this morning, Franken said he would formally leave the Senate in the coming weeks because his own Democratic peers made it clear he could no longer serve his own constituents.

Senate Democrats and the DNC naively believe that by throwing Franken overboard now before his hearing, they will gain the moral high ground over Republicans when pedophile Roy Moore wins next week's special election in Alabama, and is warmly welcomed by Senate GOP colleagues. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and woebegone DNC Chair Tom Perez stupidly also think dumping Franken now will give the party a leg up with voters heading into the 2018 midterms.

Yeah, right.

Republicans don't care about moral high grounds; all they care about is seizing, holding, and abusing power over stupid Democrats. Franken's departure will not matter one wit to voters next November. What will matter is which party and candidates represent the economic and security interests of those that are voting. Nevertheless, Republicans succeeded in sidelining a progressive voice, with the help of self-interested Senate Democrats who fancy themselves as 2020 presidential candidates, who were only too happy to drive a bus over Franken.

I'm going to list the Senate Democrats and independents who threw Franken overboard, starting with the Senators who think they are presidential material in 2020, and then the rest.

2020 Aspirants

Kirsten Gillibrand of New York

Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Kamala Harris of California

Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Chris Murphy of Connecticut

Cory Booker of New Jersey

The Rest

Chuck Schumer of New York

Dick Durbin of Illinois

Patrick Leahy of Vermont

Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii

Claire McCaskill of Missouri

Dianne Feinstein of California

Patty Murray of Washington State

Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

Debbie Stabenow of Michigan

Maria Cantwell of Washington State

Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota

Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire

Bill Nelson of Florida

Angus King of Maine

Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island

Jack Reed of Rhode Island

Jon Tester of Montana

Gary Peters of Michigan

Martin Heinrich of New Mexico

Tom Udall of New Mexico

Bob Casey of Pennsylvania

Joe Donnelly of Indiana

Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont

Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts

Sherrod Brown of Ohio

Michael Bennet of Colorado

Jeff Merkley of Oregon

Ron Wyden of Oregon

Tom Carper of Delaware



I'm doing this for a simple reason. I will not give a dime to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, to the Democratic National Committee, or to any of these candidates individually. Plain and simple.

Stupid is stupid. Craven is craven. To throw a colleague overboard before he even can defend himself out of a misguided belief that it makes you stronger in some illusory world where the voters will care about this in the coming weeks is delusional, and not worthy of my support.