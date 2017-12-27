Trump Threatens Flynn

There's nothing like tampering with a witness and threatening to withhold a pardon to get his attention, is there? So let's threaten him with a perfunctory character assassination to make sure he gets the message.

The timing of this threat is interesting, in light of recent frenzied activity by the White House and its supplicants in Congress to discredit the FBI and Special Counsel's office. Now they've turned their sights upon the previously "good guy" Flynn.

You'd almost think Trump's attorneys know a shoe is about to drop.

By the way, how much credibility does someone have who initially calls a person a good guy, and then calls him a liar?