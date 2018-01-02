The New York Times Fluffs Trump

There's been an uptick of late in Trump fluffing by the New York Times' reporters and editors, where assertions are slipped into stories by reporters and left in there by editors without any factual basis for the claim. One recent example from yesterday is the following opening paragraph:

A wave of optimism has swept over American business leaders, and it is beginning to translate into the sort of investment in new plants, equipment and factory upgrades that bolsters economic growth, spurs job creation — and may finally raise wages significantly.

Sure, and I may finally earn a million dollars this year. But there's no proof of either, yet the Times let that piece of Trump fluffery start the New Year.

If you read the entire 37 paragraphs of that story, you will find no evidence or quotations from any business executive that Trump's regulatory rollback will lead them to increase pay for their workers, or actually hire more staff. Yet the Times reporters put that into the opening paragraph, and their editor let it pass.

Who says working the refs doesn't work?