GOP Stupidity in Abundance

Here's three for the "Dumb Republicans" file, in just one day.

Air Safety Charlatan

As is his wont as an adolescent, Donald Trump took credit for the lack of domestic airline fatalities in 2017, for which there haven't been any since . . . . 2009.

President Trump started the first Tuesday of 2018 with a tweet claiming credit for the lack of aviation deaths in 2017, citing his supposed "strict" policies on commercial aviation.

[snip]

The major U.S.-based airlines have not recorded a fatal crash since Sept. 11, 2001, and U.S. carriers in general have not had any fatalities since 2009.

Trump’s biggest proposal relating to aviation has been to privatize the air traffic control system, separating it from The Federal Aviation Administration . . .

It's OK little Donnie. Here's your milk, now go to the corner and tell the dust bunnies how great you are.

Nikki Haley Soils Herself

Our UN ambassador told the world today that the United States would never accept a nuclear North Korea, even though North Korea is already nuclear.

"As we hear reports that North Korea might be preparing for another missile test -- I hope that does not happen, but if it does -- we must bring even more measures to bear on the North Korea regime," she said. "The civilized world must remain united and vigilant against the rogue state's nuclear arsenal. We will never accept a nuclear North Korea."

Who is we, Kemosabe?

Haley already threatened to "take names" at the UN of countries that voted against us on the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capitol, which resulted in her getting embarrassed by the world community. Now, she makes a fool of herself again.

And yet the GOP thinks she is presidential material in a post-Trump world? Well, I guess in a Palinesque way, yes she is.

Goodbye Hatch

Several weeks after he attacked Sherrod Brown for suggesting he was more interested in helping the wealthy than he was his constituents, and ten days after he pushed through a tax scam that proved Brown's point, Utah GOP dinosaur Orrin Hatch announced today he will not run for re-election in 2018, just days after Donald Trump asked him to run again to prevent Mitt Romney from coming to the US Senate in 2019.

"Only in a nation like ours could someone like me — the scrappy son of a simple carpenter — grow up to become a United States senator," he said, addressing Utah voters. "As your senator, I’ve always sought to fight for those who could not fight for themselves. And I believe the results speak for themselves."

What utter horsesh*t. Hatch hasn't been fighting for the little guy for decades, and just last week directly enriched himself with the tax scam.

Please Senator Hatch, take your piety home and don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way.