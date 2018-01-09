Feinstein Releases Fusion GPS Transcripts

God bless Dianne Feinstein. After those slimy political hacks Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham participated in a political hit job last week by asking the Justice Department to go after Christopher Steele rather than investigate what's actually in the "dossier", Feinstein kneecapped those pricks this afternoon by releasing the full testimony of Fusion GPS to Grassley's committee.

Cue the whining and soiled undies from little Lindsey and lying Chuck about damaging the investigation. What investigation, you corrupt a**holes. The Democrats have given away too many news cycles to a corrupt, coordinated obstruction of justice from Senate and House Republicans to prop up a regime that is afraid of sunlight.

The sad thing is that it may very well turn out that there was little actual collusion or coordination between Putin and the Trump campaign, and that the Russian involvement and success came about through luck and an effective disinformation campaign that Obama's team should have taken more seriously. But for some reason, Team Trump made things worse with a cover-up and a textbook case of obstruction of justice. And if it turns out that the bigger crime is what the White House and sleazebags like Grassley and Graham did to hide the truth, then they all deserve orange jumpsuits.