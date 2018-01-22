Schumer Snatches Victory From the Jaws of Defeat

Good job Senator Schumer; you recovered from your Friday evening mistake and got the shutdown monkey off the Democrats' back today. And you managed to protect all the 2018 Democrats up for reelection in the process, which is what should have taken place Friday evening to avoid a weekend of bad press.

Now the burden shifts squarely to the House GOP and the White House to reopen the government. If they fail, the Democrats are insulated from blame. If the government reopens, the focus will remain on the GOP over the next three weeks, where we can count on them screwing up with everyone noticing, especially with Trump's State of the Union message during that time.

Now, was this really so hard Schumer?