Sessions Boxes Trump In

by Deacon Blues As the walls close in on son-in-law Jared Kushner, Dear Leader went nuts again this morning and blasted his own Attorney General for not using DOJ lawyers to pre-determine that FISA processes were abused by the FBI to nail campaign aide Carter Page. Instead, AG Jeff Sessions followed the process and turned the Devin Nunes' allegations that the FBI investigation was tainted over to the DOJ Inspector General's Office. But Sessions went a little further this morning in defending himself from Trump's attack. He laid down a marker: "We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary. As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution." By wording his pushback this way, Sessions has boxed Trump in. If Trump moves to fire Sessions, he tosses aside Sessions' acting with "integrity and honor," and in "a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution." And with House Oversight Committee chairman Trey Gowdy supporting the Justice IG, it leaves Trump out in the cold should he act against Sessions.




