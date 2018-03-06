Trump May Claim Credit on North Korea

I want to give credit where credit is due: Donald Trump's amateurish yet consistent behavior towards North Korea may about to bear fruit. Yes, the rhetoric and approach have been scary and buffoonish at times, but it also is true that letting Seoul take the lead in working with Pyongyang, and implementing tough sanctions to back up that sophomoric rhetoric has apparently led North Korea to the bargaining table.

Let's hope Trump doesn't snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.