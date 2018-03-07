Trump May Kill GOP's 2020 Chances

Yes, it's early still, unless the Trump fatigue is already setting in with the electorate. But if you want to assess the damage that the Trump presidency has done to the modern GOP, consider this: At this early point in his presidency, Trump would lose the 2020 race by 8 points to a generic Democratic opponent. But that's not the half of it.

Even if the GOP gets rid of Trump between now and the 2020 election, they would lose worse, by 14 points .

Sure, the poll shows a large number of undecided voters as you would expect with a generic, nonspecific set of choices. But this poll shows how badly Trump and the GOP Congress have damaged the Republican brand.