Would Mueller Nail Someone in Early September?

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley said today he would commence confirmation hearings on Trump Supreme Court nominee and get-out-of-jail-free card Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday, September 4th. He's going with that date even though the National Archives said they couldn't possibly assemble all relevant background documents on Kavanaugh until late October.

This is the same Chairman Grassley who conspired with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to deny Obama SCOTUS nominee Merrick Garland any hearing at all for almost a year.

One key question that Democrats will insist Kavanaugh answer is whether or not he believes a sitting president can be indicted or held judicially accountable while serving as president. Kavanaugh has already said he believes a president should get a pass, and you can take it to the bank that Trump picked him for this reason.

It has been broadly assumed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller III would adhere to DOJ practice and not take any action in the last 60 days before the midterms that could have an effect on those elections. Sixty days before the midterms is September 6th.

In my alternate universe, Mueller drops a bomb on someone close to Trump in early September before the 6th.