Double Trouble: Cohen Accepts Plea Deal; Manafort Guilty on 8 Counts

ABC News reports a short while ago that Trump personal attorney and former RNC deputy finance chair Michael Cohen has reached a tentative plea deal with federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York.

The move comes just several days after it was reported that the feds were about to hit Cohen with charges of bank fraud involving $20 million, and after Rudy Giuliani said Cohen wasn't cooperating.

I can think of only one way for Cohen to make $20 million in bank fraud disappear. Apparently there will be an announcement about Cohen's situation later today.

Update: The New York Times' story says the plea deal is with the prosecutors looking into Cohen's work to arrange for hush-money settlements with women to prevent them from talking about Trump in the months before the election, which would involve potential campaign finance violations against the Trump campaign and the RNC.

Update #2: The swamp gets deeper for Trump. Not only did Cohen admit in an open courtroom that he paid off Stormy Daniels at Trump's direction to affect the election (a campaign finance felony), Paul Manafort was found guilty of 8 counts of fraud and escaped due to a hung jury on the remaining ten counts. Cohen will likely cooperate with prosecutors on the Mueller inquiry for a favorable sentencing recommendation, and Manafort will be tried next month on separate counts relating to his overseas business, and probably faces a new trial on the counts that Judge T. S. Ellis mistrialed today.