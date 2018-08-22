What Trump and Putin Talked About in Helsinki

If you want to know what Trump and Putin talked about privately last month in Helsinki, may I suggest it was this:

The Democratic National Committee contacted the FBI on Tuesday after it detected what it believes was the beginning of a sophisticated attempt to hack into its voter database, a Democratic source tells CNN.

The DNC was alerted in the early hours of Tuesday morning by a cloud service provider and a security research firm that a fake login page had been created in an attempt to gather usernames and passwords that would allow access to the party's database, the source said.

Trump didn't want his own national security officials in the room with him in Helsinki for the private meeting with Putin, and they still don't know what he discussed with Putin, apart from Kremlin accounts that indicated they talked about new arms agreements and ideas for cooperation. Yet Trump has talked 3 times since then about a "red wave" in the midterms and dismisses the expected Democratic surge to take back the House. Given his history of talking about things he shouldn't talk about aloud, I suggest that Trump learned from Putin in Helsinki about an impending new cyber attack against the DNC.

Just sayin'.