A Worthless Op-Ed

By now, you've seen and heard plenty about the bombshell Op-Ed in yesterday's online New York Times from an anonymous "senior official" who says:

President Trump is facing a test to his presidency unlike any faced by a modern American leader.

It’s not just that the special counsel looms large. Or that the country is bitterly divided over Mr. Trump’s leadership. Or even that his party might well lose the House to an opposition hellbent on his downfall.

The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.

I would know. I am one of them.

Shocking stuff, even from this clown show of an administration. Yet I find myself in a new territory for me: I am sympathetic to the outrage Donald Trump is expressing, perhaps deceptively, about the actions of this unnamed senior official.

As was said last night across the cable news ecosystem and in the print media, this op-ed is someone's attempt to blow the whistle on Trump and tell us how appreciative we should be that people like him/her have prevented Trump from blowing up the world.

Yeah, right. What's really going on here is someone is trying to wash the stink off of themselves without having the guts to actually quit on principle and then tell the world why you quit. What's worse is that it appears the Times used a standard in calling the source a "senior official" that could apply to anyone well below a Cabinet officer or senior White House staffer.

For all we know, this person is well down the food chain, and simply saw an opportunity where their self-interest aligned with that of the NYT. For the anonymous author, a chance to make themselves feel better about betraying the country every day they continue to enable Trump's destruction of the country. And for the New York Times, a chance to grab the media spotlight back from the Washington Post in the aftermath of Bob Woodward's book roll-out tour.

Sad, simply sad, all the way around.