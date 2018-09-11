Trump's Growing Delusions

On the same day that a new poll found that over 50% of independents feel Trump is unfit for office, and that his deficits in a decent economy will now approach $1 trillion annually, Mr. Trump proclaimed that his response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year was "an incredible, unsung success."

There are nearly 3,000 Americans who would disagree with that assessment if they were still alive to catch paper towels from this dipshit.