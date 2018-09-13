Manafort Cuts a Deal

ABC News is reporting that Paul Manafort has reached a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller III, which is to be announced in federal court tomorrow.

It isn't clear if Manafort is a cooperating witness as part of this plea deal, or just copping to some crimes to escape a second trial, but the quickest way to tell if he's rolling over on Trump is if Mueller is letting him walk for state-level charges as well as his federal offenses.