Thursday :: Sep 13, 2018

Manafort Cuts a Deal


by Deacon Blues

ABC News is reporting that Paul Manafort has reached a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller III, which is to be announced in federal court tomorrow.

It isn't clear if Manafort is a cooperating witness as part of this plea deal, or just copping to some crimes to escape a second trial, but the quickest way to tell if he's rolling over on Trump is if Mueller is letting him walk for state-level charges as well as his federal offenses.

Deacon Blues :: 4:36 PM :: Comments (0) :: TrackBack (0) :: Digg It!