Kavanaugh's, and the GOP's High-Wire Act

After a startling weekend when his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, unexpectedly came forward and informed the public she would testify, Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford will now take part in a hearing next Monday. There's not much riding on this hearing; only the control of the United State Senate next January.

It's perfect justice that a nomination that was made for purely political reasons could now cost the GOP their control of the Senate.

The only reason Kavanaugh is the nominee is because he's the only one who looked Trump in the face and gave him his "get-out-of-jail-free" card. And now, after Mitch McConnell angled to get this rammed through after denying a legitimate nomination to Merrick Garland, McConnell gets to tell Trump he may lose that card and risk the loss of a GOP Senate by letting sexist toads Orrin Hatch and Chuck Grassley grill the victim weeks before the midterms and lose any remaining suburban female support for the GOP.