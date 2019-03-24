Patrick Fitzgerald, Redux

We've seen this before, when Patrick Fitzgerald was unable to bag Karl Rove in the destruction of Valerie Plame's career. And now, after $30 million, a supposedly A-Team assemblage of prosecutors, reams of open-source reporting, and literally books of evidence on the subject, St. Robert Mueller was unable to find a single, chargeable count against anyone in the Trump campaign for collusion or conspiracy with the Russians to sway the 2016 election.

We're asked to believe that Putin and his gang did it all on their own. Right. Putin and the Russians did interfere in the 2016 election on Trump's behalf, and this outcome will only ensure they will successfully do so again for 2020.

When you live by the Mueller sword, you also die by that same sword, and Democrats and never-Trumpers now have to live with months of a jihad from Trump and the GOP against them, the media, and any political opponents. It'll force Democrats to do what they need to do anyway for 2020: mount a campaign against Trump, his record, and his tax cut, and no longer hold out for Christmas from Santa Mueller.

For the media, you can count on some pundits and hosts, especially the likes of Chuck Todd and all of CNN to scurry back and curry favor with Trump, to maintain access and avoid getting thrashed by an all-too-certain out of control narcissist and his minions.

Yes, Trump will be insufferable and even worse now, for months on end, but to the victors go the spoils. Since Day One, he's said "no collusion", and according to Mueller he was right all along. Worse yet, St. Robert found no evidence of obstruction, tampering with witnesses, or anything of a criminal nature with any of the interactions between Team Trump and the Russians, so those matters are now dead and buried.

We can count on Trump to overplay his new advantage against Democrats sooner rather than later, but at what cost to the democracy? By the time there is any reckoning, it could be too late for this country. But if the voters go along with that, then the outcome is theirs to wear, and not worth any further hand-wringing from folks like me.