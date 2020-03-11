Wednesday :: Mar 11, 2020
Trump Will Use Coronavirus Against Dem Vote
by Deacon Blues
If national Democrats haven't started thinking about how Donald Trump and Stephen Miller will use the coronavirus crisis to their political advantage in suppressing the Democratic vote this fall, they should start ASAP.
Any state that has a GOP governor and GOP secretary of state will likely work with the White House to implement voter suppression programs in the name of public health and national security to harm Democratic voter turnout.
Count on it.