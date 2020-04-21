Pelosi and Schumer Blew It

The third COVID fiscal relief bill, at $484 billion, was passed by the Senate this afternoon. It will now go to the House, where it will likely pass.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi got played, and in the process got nothing for state and local governments in this bill, which means they will get nothing more.

Oh sure, the president tweeted that they'd be in the next bill, which supposedly will also include an infrastructure package and relief for restaurants and sports franchises.

The President indicated that negotiators will deal with additional funding for state and local governments -- which Democrats had wanted to see included in the funding being approved in the Senate on Tuesday -- in the next legislative package for coronavirus relief. "After I sign this Bill, we will begin discussions on the next Legislative Initiative with fiscal relief ... to State/Local Governments for lost revenues from COVID 19, much needed Infrastructure Investments for Bridges, Tunnels, Broadband, Tax Incentives for Restaurants, Entertainment, Sports, and Payroll Tax Cuts to increase Economic Growth," Trump tweeted.



But Pelosi and Schumer just presided over a process where GOP donors and the Trump base were pushed to the head of the line and taken care of first, while the Democratic constituencies were pushed to the end of the line. If Pelosi and Schumer really think Trump will now take care of their states and constituencies before the election, without extracting more theft from the Treasury and then blaming them for something and walking away, they've not been paying attention.

The congressional Democratic leadership just sold states and local governments down the river, and they deserve the calamity that is coming.