Small Scraps of Solace From the 2020 CARES Act Catastrophe

Paul Krugman of the New York Times fights the good fight this morning in a desperate attempt to get Republicans to see the sanity and urgency of passing the House CARES Act, but after another week of pathetic Republican incompetence failure seems imminent and the Second Great American Depression locked in for 2021.

If that weren’t alarming and depressing enough the American populace must still watch the offensively stupid and thrashing incompetence of the Trump White House and McConnell Senate, it’s a terrible sight, really, to see modern American humans degraded to such babbling idiocy. If you can’t see the immense horrifying harm you’re doing to the country, why can’t you see what it will to yourselves?

If you’re really so obdurately dense and cruel to go through with CARES Act failure, Republican Party, instantly write off Senate majority and control for 2021, it’s so gone. So will the filibuster, too, and in all this flaming idiocy at least there is the small solace of future guaranteed change, Trump will be gone, Majority Leader McConnell will be gone and our country might have a chance to get out of this under President Biden.

The insulation to reality from these babbling DC liars really is amazing, Americans have sheltered in place, lost jobs, frantically tried to juggle daycare and working from home, been shut off from regular life and can’t travel. So far the response from the American public has been generally patiently resilient, but there is a seriously deep reservoir of anger and rage building at all the killing insanity and stupidity, know it, and the first ramification will be a Republican smash wipeout for 2021, Trump and the Republican Senate will never survive it.

With a unified Democratic Party government and the filibuster gone so much becomes immediately possible. Unfortunately it will not be an evolution of choice, but hurried dashes and grabs for whatever solutions might work.

EJ Dionne of the Washington Post wrote a very good column last week that didn’t get enough notice, it’s not that change will be necessary in 2021, circumstances and reality will screamingly demand it, there will be no choice but to leave so many awful American choices behind.

Small, tiny scraps of solace in the present, yes, but still real elements of hope. Millions of Americans are about to be thrown into the streets, State cops, firefighters and teachers laid off, terrible hunger and bewildering depravation for our children, suicides and abusive fighting everywhere. This is going to be really, really bad and never worth the price of change.

All of this is so flamingly unnecessary. There would have been so much easier and better ways to lock in a unified government next year. Still, in all the smashing catastrophe, we must look forward and begin foundations for real change in 2021.

I was grimly depressed at the passage of the 2020 “defense” budget, the only political media comment was the elimination of Confederate fort names, not the horrifying insanity of a $740 billion price tag.

That’s a cataclysmically high 48% of every discretionary US budget dollar, with everything so screamingly wrong next year and so much to do this insanity will finally end, as EJ said, we just can’t live like this anymore.

We desperately need infrastructure spending, and there’s also that little project of getting American off gasoline. Education, daycare, healthcare, immigration, systemic racism, all of these problems require vast sums of money to mitigate, it has to come from somewhere.

If someone tells you the United States can’t be secure on an annual $400 billion defense budget you’re being lied to. The United States desperately needs that $340 billion in discretionary spending and we’re finally going to get it.

In all this mayhem of unemployment, pandemic and fascistic maneuvering it’s finally become apparent that American democracy simply does not exist as the air we breathe or water we drink, it must be assiduously maintained or we get Donald Trump and Lindsay Graham.

In this new paradigm of awareness laser attention will be paid to voting rights, ending gerrymandering and doing everything possible to get the American voting participation rate up. Never again will the little people be manipulated out of their rights and democracy, those days will finally be over.

As stated these are the merest scraps of hope in a terribly depressing and tragic time. Trump and Republicans are idiotic, cruel liars who can’t even save themselves and are going to smash the United States into another Great Depression, we are so in for it.