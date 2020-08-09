Government of United States in Unrecognizable, Fascistic Tatters

Watching a berserk, flailing mental patient of a President yesterday I was cognizant of the warning from Sarah Kendzior in 2016, who said that in just a few years America would be ripped by vicious undemocratic forces we could not imagine but had to be waiting for us.

Justin Amash was so nice last evening when he stated that Trump was not a king, when a more apt word would have been dictator or tyrant. President Trump is trying to blow up the fundamental structure of the United States government to get what he wants, the rule of law, American democracy heritage and any sense of decency be damned.

At the same time--so frankly in the open--President Trump ruthlessly put an election suppression play in force, crippling the Post Office just enough to somehow tilt a close election or create enough confusion to claim it was all rigged.

[opens hands helplessly] We used to be a great country, a beacon for freedom and progress. In just four years we’ve been smashed into a grossly dysfunctional nuclear mess, reeling economically and under a constant whiplash of bewildering lying and provocation. The 2020 election is under direct attack by the President himself, my god, the Republicans transformed into repulsive sycophants to our new beloved Fuhrer.

President Trump can accomplish nothing of the useless insanity he proposed by laughable Executive Order yesterday, the FEMA unemployment scheme is an unworkable joke that can never work, his usurpation of Congressional powers deserves instant impeachment yet again, and there is no aid for small business, States or education.

We think this is a horror show now, just wait until 30 million unemployed Americans can’t eat or pay the rent and the States lay off tens of thousands from good jobs, the howling misery and smashed lives can hardly be described as we look into the abyss of another depression.

The truth is that Congressional Democrats had a relief plan—the CARES act—in place 100 days ago, which the Republicans could not respond to any sense. There’s always money for a horrendous defense budget and massive tax cuts but never for the little people, we get it.

President Putin of course could only make it worse, his people shunted him off to the side where he could rant about stupid tax cuts on Twitter, and when Senate Republicans could not govern of course he made it horribly worse yesterday by declaring himself the new American Dictator.

Trump and the Republican Party are responsible for this incredible degrading failure, that is the truth, and they happily performed it 94 days before the election, the galactic stupidity and amazing disregard for self-preservation awe-inspiring in its scope. Wow, one supposes if political suicide is your thing at least they’re doing it right.

Find something new! Such was the advocation of the slimy, grossly odious Ivanka Trump, so easy to say when Daddy’s hotel pays you $4 million last year while you jet around on government planes. Well yes, dear, for once something true and righteous came out of your lying criminal lips.

Votes these lying cruel Republican bastards out, all of them, everywhere, if one runs for dogcatcher in Wyoming vote the stupid cruel son of bitch out, they give not a damn for humanity or America!

The horrendous attack on our postal service will not work, vote early or drop off your ballot early. Do everything possible to help other Democrats or maintain the mechanics of democracy. Donate what you can, talk to your people, the election is on, vote these lying fascistic Republicans into the smashed oblivion they so richly deserve and asked for!

The pathetic American journalism corps naturally has no memory, only the instant present works for them, but it will never, ever be forgotten what Trump and the Republicans did to our country when everything was on the line, they chose cruelty, depression and fascism as their response, for the next god damn 1,000 years of this Republic it will not be forgotten what they did to our children and what they chose to throw away.

We can start to build a real democracy and America again when President Biden is sworn in next January with a Democratic Congress. Vote, keep the democratic faith, be kind wherever possible, help in the election, and know the United States of America will come back, yes we will, it’s so easy to be so much better than this horror show.