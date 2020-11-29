E.J. Dionne Jr. and the Democrat’s Inner Machiavelli

In a rarity for US journalism a columnist embraced the political realism philosophy of Niccolo Machiavelli in rather positive terms, usually Machiavellian realism is instantly dismissed out of hand as a regressive choice of evil or wrong tactics. Here the positive attributes of Machiavelli are described as “devious” and “cunning.”

Again, the school of realism dictates absolute acceptance of our political environment as it exists, not as we wish it to be. Currently the Republicans are shameless liars in a grossly enabling media environment, does one directly take that on or laugh off charges of socialism as ridiculous? Democrats got ripped in south Florida by that tactic of nonchalance, and nothing but a realism fight would have countered it.

E.J. Dionne Jr. employed the virtues of cunning and devious as elements to that possible encounter, but offers no precise specific scenario in present or future political scenarios where Machiavellian realism has a plausible outcome. Since this American journalist classically whiffed it I in fact do have one, as written before: President-elect Biden offers President Trump an immunity deal from prosecution in return for immediate acceptance of the election and resignation.

President Trump is a manifestly dangerous, narcissist wannabe fascist who could wreak enormous havoc in the next 52 days. Pence as a dingbat placeholder until inauguration removes an immense amount of danger to our Republic and our little people, the corpses are stacking up in refrigerator trailers while President Trump tweets and plays golf.

But paradox, you of all people to abandon justice to the worst President we’ve ever had! Can’t you see what a terrible example that sets to principle and future presidential behavior?

Of course I can, but for those strenuously objecting to not prosecuting President Trump I’ve got some reality news for you: President-elect Biden isn’t going to do it anyway, no way.

The best hope for justice in prosecuting President Trump is that State DA’s will perform it for crimes he committed before becoming President. President-elect Biden is a moderate Democratic politician, the forces to not prosecute President Trump because it looks like payback will be incredibly powerful, as will the demands to keep looking forward.

Donald Trump is a truly dangerous politician and individual. Abandoning justice may very well be a tiny price to pay if in fact we keep engaging him in the future with prosecution, he’s got a totally enabling media environment and has amply demonstrated he can get away with anything.

Yes, not prosecuting Nixon and GW Bush was a terrible mistake, it should never continue with a monstrous felon like President Trump, but the circumstances of extreme volatility and pandemic warrant the tactic of immunity. When the Republicans elect their third felon in a row for the 21st century the opportunity and circumstance for presidential prosecution will be probably be better, it’s all we have.

Naturally the entire scenario is moot, President-elect Biden is no Machiavellian, he won’t offer the immunity deal and then take huge smashing hits from the Democratic base for not prosecuting Trump next Spring. The enabling of Presidential crimes will in fact continue and the opportunity to quickly get rid of President Trump negated. If a war starts with Iran we’re going to find out how huge that opportunity in fact was.

[opens hands] The quest for moderation will leave us screwed with no justice delivered whatsoever, while a Machiavellian realism tactic of immunity delivers many instant benefits. That’s what the school of realism can deliver.

Is it truly worth the abandonment of justice? If we give up on presidential prosecution this time, will we ever be able to summon the moxie for it?

I don’t know. If placeholder President Pence saved 50,000 American lives just by allowing Dr. Fauci to dictate pandemic response, is that worth abandoning justice for President Trump? Niccolo Machiavelli would probably say yes.

Moving forward Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo has suggested the completely warranted realism tactic of removing Fox News from the White House press room for President-elect Biden’s term, they’re terribly dangerous and regressive propagandists. Will President-elect Biden do that? No.

For a moderate politician wishing or striving for the world as it should be of course Fox will stay in the White House and continue to knife his or her presidency. A realist would have disgraced them and taken the lying hits that were inevitably coming anyway.

I more than anyone wish these tactics, choices and trade-offs were not necessary, but in the world we live in they are, especially when our opponents are lying fanatic Republicans coupled with a hostile media environment. There's no high road here anywhere.

