Perfectly Fine With a Moderate Biden Presidency

One could suppose after my last work noting President-elect Biden would not kick out Fox propagandists from the White House or not prosecute the multiple felon President Trump that this would leave the fierce liberal paradox upset at missed opportunities or injustice, but the non-moves were expected, nothing to get truly riled up about here.

A faintly nauseating aftermath of Election 2020—after mentally throwing up at the crushed expectations from lousy polling—is the knowledge without the Senate we lost the keys to the kingdom, a unified government minus the filibuster could have accomplished so much with so much action urgently needed in multiple dimensions.

Well, we lost the chance to let it play out in theory, where it would have immediately failed. As a loyal Democrat I could not say so before the election, but even 55 Democratic votes in the Senate would not have eliminated the filibuster, there are far too many moderate Senators who would have stopped it, not just the heavies Manchin and Feinstein.

Election 2020 was the accomplishment of keeping that felon President Trump to one term with a good chance at keeping the basic American democracy, the keys to the kingdom and implementing the liberal agenda are going to have to wait for another congressional session.

I more than anyone on one level am outraged at the prospect of not prosecuting felon President Trump, it continues a terrible precedent of enabling crime and making a joke of the rule of law, but in these 2021 circumstances with this particular felon President Trump I can see taking a pass on prosecuting him, the risks of prosecution are serious and unknown, and may even justify non-prosecution.

I’ve read many reports on what in theory went wrong in Election 2020—lying socialism messaging, previous covid-19 full employment economic assurance (bullshit), Democrats trapped by being advocates of shutdown—but they don’t come close to providing the real answer of what went horribly wrong, a basic rejection of decency and democracy by 73 million Americans.

For far too long I classically underestimated President Trump, it was easy to do when he’s such a whining, lying, childish moron, but that offensive idiot not only got basically all of the Republican base to vote for him, he made serious recruitment of new voters everywhere with an impressive power that frightens me.

Those voting forces represent hugely powerful elements of authoritarianism, sexism and racism that easily has the power to wreck American democracy in our lifetimes, actively keeping them and President Trump alive in 2021 with prosecution carries serious risk, he’s that dangerous. Even now he clownishly rejects Election 2020 like any good Mussolini fascist, yet he’s totally enabled by the Republican Party and Fox News.

No, I don’t agree with not prosecuting felon President Trump but can immediately see and accept why it very likely won’t happen. The arc of justice reform will have to wait for another day, felon President Trump has skated on his crimes all his life and has done it again. Not accepting that means beating the shit out of our new President by the base, which I’m not at all willing to do, and I’m relieved at not taking the risks in engaging felon President Trump.

I’m also relieved at not having to witness prosecution of Trump through the maddening dysfunctional lenses of the lousy American journalism corps, which as Amanda Marcotte has pointed out already has framed non-prosecution of felon President Trump as “a gesture of healing toward Republicans.”

What in the holy fuck is this? Democrats didn’t elect a lying felon who is trashing the democracy, Democrats haven’t viciously attacked citizens with racism, it wasn’t Democrats who criminalized an opponent with chants of lock him up! Yet somehow we are to be the super-Buddhas in all this and are responsible for healing and forgiveness?

That’s the mainstream American journalism corps, we can all imagine how Fox and all the rest would go berserk. The Democratic Party is in a seriously hostile media environment, it’s so ingrained prosecution of Trump would give that environment ample opportunities to seriously damage us and distort the truth.

Given what we know of that environment and the newly appreciated power of President Trump immense gratitude will always be my mindset for President-elect Biden, beating President Trump was far more of an accomplishment than we presently perceive.

The moment of liberal agenda with keys to the kingdom isn’t here yet. President-elect Biden will hold the course of democracy as best he can, which for now is more than enough. 20 Republican Senate seats are open in 2022, our moment may truly arrive in 2023.